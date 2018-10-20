Man found shot to death inside vehicle on 610 at Buffalo Speedway

Man found shot to death inside vehicle on South Loop freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting on the South Loop that left one man dead.

Police responded to reports of a wrecked vehicle on 610 south loop around 12:45 a.m.


According to authorities, a witness spotted smoke coming from a vehicle and called police.

Investigators say a man in his mid or early 20s was driving westbound near Main Street when bullets started flying.

The man was shot multiple times, and found dead on the side of the road.

There's no suspects in custody.

Traffic on the freeway is being diverted o Kirby Drive while police investigate the scene.

