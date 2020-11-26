Man found shot to death in middle of street in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found shot to death in the middle of the street Thursday in northwest Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Deputies found him around 5:50 a.m. in the 13600 block of Wimbledon Oaks Drive.

They said the front door to his residence was found kicked in.

The scene was still under investigation, and there was no known motive at the time.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyshootingman killedman shotharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family prays DNA evidence might finally bring killer to justice
20,000 free Thanksgiving meals at George R. Brown Center
Man dies on impact when he slams truck into tree in Clear Lake
San Antonio issues Thanksgiving weekend curfew
Attending a gathering? Assess your COVID risk here
Supreme Court rules against NY restrictions on houses of worship
Woman's Hospital of Texas changes its visitation policy
Show More
2nd stimulus should come before January, UH professor says
Boy who lost both parents to virus gets worldwide support
Woman says catching blood clot saved her life
Street flooding and tornadoes possible after Thanksgiving
Mayor who ran Texas Renaissance Fest faces lawsuit
More TOP STORIES News