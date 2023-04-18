Man found fatally shot after fight outside hotel on FM-1960, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for a suspect after a man was shot to death behind a hotel in northwest Harris County overnight.
Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to the 12900 block of FM-1960 near U.S. 290 around 11:50 p.m. Monday.
Deputies found a man who had been shot multiple times behind a Country Inn and Suites. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said the victim had been drinking with a group of men when at some point, a fight broke out.
Deputies said the fight came to an end and the men retreated to some vehicles nearby.
At that point, one of the men pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victim as he tried to flee, HCSO said.
The suspect then ran back toward a vehicle and took off, according to investigators.
Investigators said one of the men involved in the fight was staying at the hotel, but the man who was killed was not.