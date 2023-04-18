Investigators said the victim had been drinking with a group of men when at some point, a fight broke out.

Man found fatally shot after fight outside hotel on FM-1960, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for a suspect after a man was shot to death behind a hotel in northwest Harris County overnight.

Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to the 12900 block of FM-1960 near U.S. 290 around 11:50 p.m. Monday.

Deputies found a man who had been shot multiple times behind a Country Inn and Suites. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the fight came to an end and the men retreated to some vehicles nearby.

At that point, one of the men pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victim as he tried to flee, HCSO said.

The suspect then ran back toward a vehicle and took off, according to investigators.

Investigators said one of the men involved in the fight was staying at the hotel, but the man who was killed was not.