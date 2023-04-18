WATCH LIVE

Man found fatally shot after fight outside hotel on FM-1960, deputies say

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 1:58PM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for a suspect after a man was shot to death behind a hotel in northwest Harris County overnight.

Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to the 12900 block of FM-1960 near U.S. 290 around 11:50 p.m. Monday.

Deputies found a man who had been shot multiple times behind a Country Inn and Suites. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the victim had been drinking with a group of men when at some point, a fight broke out.

Deputies said the fight came to an end and the men retreated to some vehicles nearby.

At that point, one of the men pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victim as he tried to flee, HCSO said.

The suspect then ran back toward a vehicle and took off, according to investigators.

Investigators said one of the men involved in the fight was staying at the hotel, but the man who was killed was not.

