A man accused of causing four crashes in one day, two of which were deadly, has been found guilty of murder in Houston.Blaine Boudreaux, 38, pleaded not guilty, while prosecutors hoped the jury would find him guilty of committing felony murder.A 6-year-old boy, Joshua Medrano, was killed in one of those crashes. A homeless man was killed in another crash. That man's body wasn't discovered for more than a day."That man, in the space of 15 minutes, wiped out two human beings for no reason," said prosecutor Sean Teare during a passionate closing argument."They want to let your emotions, override your logic, and let's be honest, that's easy to do," said defense attorney Billy Skinner, trying to convince jurors there is reasonable doubt in the tragic case.From the get-go, witnesses say Boudreaux appeared to be under the influence.All of the crashes happened on April 26, 2015. It started in the Texas Medical Center.Surveillance video shows Boudreaux crash into a vehicle. Boudreaux allegedly told officers he was there to visit his sick son.Prosecutors at the time said an officer gave Boudreaux a citation and he was allowed to leave.After leaving the scene, prosecutors say Boudreaux crashed at least three more times.After leaving the Medical Center, Boudreaux allegedly hit another car at Westpark and Weslayan. In surveillance video, you can see Boudreaux's truck crash into the vehicle.A witness told Eyewitness News he acted strangely at the crash. Another officer responded to the incident, but Boudreaux was still allowed to leave.After that, prosecutors say he crashed into a homeless veteran, 61-year-old Leonard Batiste, taking his life.Then, despite three crashes, Boudreaux allegedly continued on. He got into a fourth accident, which killed little Joshua.Boudreaux told prosecutors he was on several medications.