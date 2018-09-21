Blaine Boudreaux, man accused in 4 car accidents, back in jail

Blaine Boudreaux, accused in four car crashes, is back in jail on prescription drug charges (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man accused in four car accidents, two of them deadly, was denied bond today.

Only Eyewitness News was there for Blaine Boudreaux's arrest yesterday when authorities took him in on prescription abuse charges.

They caught up with him at Texas Children's Hospital.

Boudreaux was released on bond just this past Monday. Authorities say he caused a series of crashes back in April, which led to the death of a homeless man and a 6-year-old child. Boudreaux faces several charges in those crashes, including one for intoxication manslaughter.

Boudreaux is due back before a judge on Monday morning.
