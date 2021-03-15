Man found decapitated at Palace Inn in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man found dead in a hotel room in southwest Houston was decapitated, according to police.Investigators on scene say they responded around 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the Palace Inn located at 8200 Southwest Freeway.According to an update issued by HPD homicide detective Alexander Vinogradov, the man, who was described as a heavy set Hispanic male in his 30s, was found inside a room and "in some shape or form, he had been decapitated.""He was missing some limbs inside of the room," said Vinogradov.A preliminary investigation shows there may have been some sort of altercation on Sunday that may have led to the man's killing. Vinogradov said investigators believe multiple people may have been involved.He said they're currently looking for two Hispanic men and a Hispanic woman who were seen driving a blue Hyundai SUV. A detailed description, however, was not immediately released."There are very good cameras on the buildings and all around," said Vinogradov, who described the scene as "gruesome." "There's probably a good 20 cameras. We're reviewing them right now to see what happened."The investigation is in its early stages but Vinogradov is asking anyone with information, or anyone who may have been staying at the hotel, to contact police.