Deputies said they responded to a call about shots fired on Saturday, but didn't find anything. Family members broke the man's door down on Monday night and found him dead.

Deputies believe man found dead in Woodforest-area apartment was shot over the weekend

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies want to know who shot a man who was found dead in his home in the Woodforest area on Monday night.

After not hearing from the man for a few days, family members went to his apartment on Woodforest Boulevard between Uvalde Road and Normandy Street and broke the door down to get inside around 9:45 p.m., Harris County sheriff's deputies said.

That's when they found the man dead with a gunshot wound.

Detectives believe the man may have been dead inside the apartment for a few days.

Deputies said they just responded to the man's apartment complex on Saturday night.

"Saturday night, a few days ago, there was a disturbance here and there were some gunshots. Deputies responded to that as well, but when they got here, they didn't find anything," Sgt. Greg Pinkins said.

Family members told investigators the man lives at the apartment alone.

ABC13 crews saw friends or family members packing up belongings after investigators left the scene. They did not want to speak to the media about what happened.

Investigators said it's too early in the investigation to release any details about a possible suspect.

