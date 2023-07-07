Neighbors told police they heard what sounded like a person jumping from the second floor to the first floor out of the apartment window. The unit had apparently been vacant for some time.

Neighbors heard gunshots before man found dead in vacant apartment in SE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead inside a vacant apartment in southeast Houston early Friday morning, according to police.

Houston police were called to the Oak Shadows Apartments at 4801 Allendale Road near Howard Drive around 1:15 a.m. for a shooting.

HPD said the 911 call came from residents at the apartment complex who reported hearing gunshots and then the sound of a thud on the floor.

When officers arrived, the apartment they were pointed to was locked, but they could see through the windows that a man was lying on the floor, surrounded by blood.

Once they entered the apartment, police discovered that the man in his 30s or 40s had gunshot wounds to his upper extremities. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said one of the windows was unlocked and another was open. Investigators believe that's how the suspect left.

"We believe, from neighbors, that they heard what sounded like possibly a person jumping from the second floor to the first floor out of that apartment, because the front door was secured from the inside," Det. Jason Escobar said.

Neighbors also told police that the apartment where the shooting happened has been vacant for several weeks, if not months.

Investigars were talking to more neighbors to see if anyone else heard or saw anything and looking through surveillance video from the complex.

Police did not have a description of the suspect to share.

