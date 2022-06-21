carjacking

Man found shot to death in yard after attempted carjacking in NW Harris County, deputies say

Victim of attempted carjacking found dead in yard, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A killer got away after shooting a man during what police believe was an attempted carjacking in northwest Harris County.

It happened at about 7:07 p.m. Monday in the 10700 block of Brentway Drive near Jones Road, deputies said.

The man, deputies said, was shot several times and was found dead in a yard.

He was identified as 29-year-old Sean Ramirez.

Deputies said the suspect was last seen running eastbound on Brentway.

He was described as a thin white or Hispanic man who was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, a dark-colored cap, tan pants, and a dark-colored backpack.

There is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100.
