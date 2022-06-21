Man found shot to death in yard after attempted carjacking in NW Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A killer got away after shooting a man during what police believe was an attempted carjacking in northwest Harris County.It happened at about 7:07 p.m. Monday in the 10700 block of Brentway Drive near Jones Road, deputies said.The man, deputies said, was shot several times and was found dead in a yard.He was identified as 29-year-old Sean Ramirez.Deputies said the suspect was last seen running eastbound on Brentway.He was described as a thin white or Hispanic man who was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, a dark-colored cap, tan pants, and a dark-colored backpack.There is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100.