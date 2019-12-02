Man found dead in the backseat of car on Aldine Bender Rd.

The sheriff's office is investigating a homicide scene near the 5015 block of Aldine Bender Rd., near the Costa Rialto apartments.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the incident describing the victim as a man who suffered from a gunshot wound.



The shooting may have occurred at a different place before the driver fled from the vehicle.
