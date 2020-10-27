Caught on camera: Man forces Houston restaurant employees to crawl on floor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Employees of a seafood restaurant were forced by a man to crawl on the ground to the back office while he rummaged through valuables, according to Houston police.It happened at the Fish Skillet Seafood restaurant on West Houston Center Boulevard Aug. 19.The armed man approached an employee and forced him to get on his knees, police said. The man then forced all the employees to crawl to the back office. He rummaged through the office and took off in the victim's vehicle.The man also robbed another business on Randwick on three separate occasions in July and in September.Police described him as a Black man, between the ages of 20 and 30. He is approximately 5-foot-8 and weighs somewhere between 150 to 170 pounds. He has brown eyes, a dark complexion and was last seen wearing a yellow vest.Anyone with information regarding the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.