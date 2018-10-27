Man fatally shot after pointing gun at officers in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police officers are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting Saturday morning.


Police responded to a distress call near Eagle Creek around 12:45 a.m.

According to investigators, family members were trying to calm a distressed man with a gun down before officers arrived.

Authorities told Eyewitness News the man was shot after pointing his gun at one of the responding officers.

The man was transported to Lyndon B. Johnson hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative duty until the investigation is over.
