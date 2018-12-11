INCREDIBLE RESCUE: a man fell 20 feet down into a sewer. A manhole was uncovered behind the Love’s truck stop on Patton in north #Houston. Firefighters pulled him out and he’s going to be okay. You’ve got to see the video. Live at 6:35 on #abc13! pic.twitter.com/LJyfq8W54n — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) December 11, 2018

There was a dramatic rescue just outside a gas station in northwest Houston after a man fell down a manhole.Police said a truck driver was walking in a wooded area around 1:30 a.m. behind Love's truck stop when he dropped his cell phone. As he tried to retrieve it, he fell about 20 feet down the manhole.Another driver saw the man fall and alerted a security guard who called 911.Houston firefighters arrived and rescued the man.He was taken to the hospital, where he is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.Last year in October, a 40-year-old man was trapped in a manhole for nine days.Jason Courtney said he cut across a grassy area under the beltway and fell into the exposed hole.