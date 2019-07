Man drowns in 10 feet of water at Lake Conroe

EMBED >More News Videos The body of the 35-year-old man was recovered Friday evening after receiving reports of a body in the water.

LAKE CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man drowned at Lake Conroe after trying to catch a boat that went adrift.Precinct 1 constables say 65-year-old Walter Prescott drowned in ten feet of water Saturday.Authorities say all visitors using Lake Conroe are encouraged to wear Personal Floatation Devices (PFD) while using the lake.Officials say that if a boat, kayak or other watercraft goes adrift, do not attempt to enter the water to retrieve it. The wind and waves can usually move the vessel faster than you can swim.There have been several drowning in the last few weeks including Kemah police chief Chris Reed.