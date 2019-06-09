Communities come together to host a 'Support Rally' as search for Chris Reed expands

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Several hundred people gathered at a football field on this hot Saturday evening in honor of a friend, and neighbor who's missing.

The disappearance of Kemah police chief Chris Reed prompted a massive search by the Coast Guard, and nearly every law enforcement agency in the Galveston Bay area.

He fell off the small boat he and his wife were on Friday afternoon, after the wake from a larger vessel upset the boat.

Reed is connected to communities from League City to Webster, Nassau Bay and Kemah. He's currently a school board trustee at Clear Creek ISD.

"He recently signed a contract to mentor a senior at a Clear Creek alternative school, so if there's a way for him to get back, he will," said superintendent Dr. Greg Smith.

Some knew him as a police officer, but everyone at the gathering knew him most as a friend. "It was about neighbors," said Dee Scott. "How is everybody doing, and asking about people that he knew."

For all the things Reed has accomplished, and the depth of his commitments to his community, Dr. Smith likened him to Captain America.

A representative for the Reed family delivered a statement from his wife and children, thanking those involved in the church, and thanking the public for their prayers. A prayer was also offered for his safe return.



People signed a large banner that read, "We love you Chris." Among those signing it was Mildred Forsman. Reed coached in her son's wrestling club.

"We're hoping for a miracle, that's it," she said.

