Body of teen who went missing in Magnolia Garden Park recovered

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for a teen in Magnolia Garden Park came to a tragic end Sunday afternoon.

Authorities began searching for the 16-year-old Hispanic teen at Magnolia Garden Park in the 18000 block of Riverside Street.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the teen's body was found hours after the search began. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Gonzalez said the teen may have been visiting from California. He was playing catch at the marina when he went into a deep spot. Unable to swim and with no lifejacket, the teen never resurfaced.

