Man dies after suffering brain bleed during fight near Kemah bar

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died Monday after police say he was severely injured during a fight in a parking lot near a Kemah bar.Early Sunday morning, Kemah Police said Menny Skaris was involved in a fight in the area of 6th Street and Bradford. The incident is under investigation as officers review surveillance video. Due to this, officers would not reveal what may have led to the altercation.Officers tell ABC13 they do know who was involved, and no one has been charged.Skaris was rushed to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake. His sister, Elaine Hernandez, told ABC13 about the injuries he sustained."He has brain bleeding," she said. "Severe, severe brain bleeding, and a fractured skull."Skaris was on life-support when family made the decision to remove the machines Monday afternoon."We don't want him in pain anymore," Hernandez explained. "We don't want him to suffer, and he would not want to live like this."Dozens of Skaris' friends brought his family comfort at the hospital. His sister described him as someone who was full of life and had a recognizable laugh."His laugh is contagious," Hernandez recalled. "I mean, when he laughs, he can light up the whole room."As police conduct their investigation, Skaris' family is asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward."Somebody saw something," Hernandez said. "Speak up. This is somebody's son. This is somebody's brother. This is somebody's uncle."