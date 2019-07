EMBED >More News Videos Police say there are two stories coming from a SE Houston gas station, where a man was found shot after an altercation.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 25-year-old man has died after he was shot in the stomach during a road rage incident in southeast Houston.Police say Chad Lee Butler died from injuries stemming from the July 9 shooting at Almeda Road and the South Loop.Investigators said Butler was found shot at a gas station after an altercation.Officers said last week his shooter left the scene, but drove to another location to call police.