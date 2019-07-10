Man shot in stomach during possible road rage incident

Working breaking news right now at Almeda Rd.



One person has been shot in a possible road rage incident. pic.twitter.com/ZxWKnhFl04 — Mayra Moreno ABC13 (@MayraABC13) July 10, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a person was shot in a possible road rage incident in southeast Houston.When officers arrived at Almeda Road and the South Loop Tuesday evening, they found a man who was shot in the stomach.The shooting victim is expected to be okay, but what led up to the shooting is still under investigation.The Houston Police Department said there are two stories coming from this scene, which is why they are trying to get witness statements and surveillance video from a nearby gas station.A woman who was driving a gray car claims there was a road rage incident on the South Loop, so she pulled into a gas station.Police said the other driver claims there was a car accident, so he pulled into the gas station to get the woman's information.At some point, the two drivers got into an altercation, and police say the woman called her boyfriend, who showed up in a red Kia with a friend."At that point there was an altercation between the male and the boyfriend," an officer told ABC13 Eyewitness News. "At that point, the man felt threatened, shot the boyfriend and has been transported to the hospital."Police say the shooter left the scene, drove to another location to call police and is cooperating.In this "he said, she said" situation, police are now hoping surveillance footage and witness statements will help unravel what actually happened.The next step is a call to the Harris County District Attorney's Office to see how they want to proceed on charges.