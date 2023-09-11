Houston police investigating man's death after he was found burning alive in W. Houston front yard

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a man was found burning alive in the front lawn of a home, according to officials.

The incident happened in the 10000 block of St. Mary's Lane shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

According to HPD, several neighbors in the area notified officials that they noticed a home was on fire with a naked man on the front lawn.

When officers and medical personnel arrived, the man was pronounced dead, HPD said.

Witnesses in the area told police that the man may have had a mental illness, but that has yet to be confirmed by officials.

An investigation is underway.