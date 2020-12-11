Man dies 11 days after car flips into SE Houston bayou

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man who was rescued after his car flipped into a bayou has died after 11 days in the hospital.

Rogelio Vaillnafa died Tuesday after fighting for his life for nearly two weeks, according to family.

On Nov. 28, good Samaritans were praised after they worked to help get Vaillnafa out of the car, which was upside down in the bayou in the 7900 block of Bellfort Avenue.

A witness said he was inside his apartment nearby when he heard screaming and a loud boom when the car flipped.

A little girl was also said to be in the car at the time of the accident. She survived the crash.

Vaillnafa leaves behind four children and a wife who said they will always remember him as being a very caring father.

The cause of the accident is still not clear.

