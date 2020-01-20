Man dead after wife shoots him in domestic dispute in N Harris County, police say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office says one man has died following a domestic violence shooting in north Harris County.

Deputies responded to the 14100 block of Barons Bridge Drive at a home where an estranged couple had been engaged in a dispute.



Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said 68-year-old Carolyn Court retrieved a gun after 66-year-old Ray Court arrived. The two got into an argument, then the pistol went off, striking Ray.

Ray died of his injuries at the hospital.



Deputies say Carolyn initially told them the shooting was an accident.

According to Gonzalez, she was arrested and charged with murder.

It was not clear what led up to the argument or if Ray was still living in the home.

