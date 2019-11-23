Man dead after being found in pool behind upscale home

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has died Friday after being found at the bottom of a pool inside a subdivision in northwest Harris County.According to the office of the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable, deputies and EMS workers were called to the 30 block of Lochbury Drive inside the Gleannloch subdivision, which is located not too far from Hooks Airport.First-responders found an adult male in a residential pool.The man died, but authorities did not immediately confirm whether he died as a result of a drowning.The constable's office urged people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.A search of the Harris County Appraisal District valued the house where the incident took place in the upper $800,000s.