Man dead after being found in pool behind upscale home

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has died Friday after being found at the bottom of a pool inside a subdivision in northwest Harris County.

According to the office of the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable, deputies and EMS workers were called to the 30 block of Lochbury Drive inside the Gleannloch subdivision, which is located not too far from Hooks Airport.

First-responders found an adult male in a residential pool.

The man died, but authorities did not immediately confirm whether he died as a result of a drowning.

The constable's office urged people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

A search of the Harris County Appraisal District valued the house where the incident took place in the upper $800,000s.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kleinspringpooldeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Recording studio owner accused of trafficking teens
Simone Biles pained over exclusion from Larry Nassar inquiry
Testimony reveals timeline in botched HPD raid
This major closure may impact your holiday shopping
Turkey Leg Hut lawyer calls smoke lawsuit 'absurd'
Cold front drops temps into the 50s this evening
Crazy long lines form at Katy In-N-Out drive-thru
Show More
In-N-Out is finally here. So what's on the menu?
Get into the spirit with these FREE holiday events this weekend
Groping suspect allegedly threatens to rape girl: deputies
Here's your chance to represent the Astros as a Shooting Star
Taylor Swift could make history at the American Music Awards
More TOP STORIES News