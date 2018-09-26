Man claims he broke into store because he 'needed water'

An alleged burglar told deputies that he jumped onto a roof and tried to break into a closed store because he was "thirsty and needed water."Officers responded to a burglary call after a convenience store owner reported someone trying to break into his store.Police say they had to use a ladder to climb on the roof and bring the man down.The man told officers that he attempted to break into the store because he wanted water.When authorities pointed out the fact that the store was closed, the man said he planned on paying for the water.Officers didn't believe his excuse and arrested him.