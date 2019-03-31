Crime & Safety

Man charged with rape, kidnapping after holding woman captive for three months, deputies say

North Carolina man charged with rape, kidnapping after holding woman captive for three months, deputies say

ST. PAULS, North Carolina -- A man has been charged with rape and kidnapping after a woman said she had been held captive for three months, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrested Earl Sinclair Jr. (also known as Romulus Arkbar Sinclair) on March 27 in Person County.



According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's office, the investigation began on March 20. The victim was found in the road, after jumping out of a car driven by Sinclair in the St. Pauls area.

The victim, who has not been identified, reported that she was held captive in her bedroom by Sinclair and sexually assaulted on multiple occasions over the past three months.

Sinclair had been wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office for multiple felonies occurring from Dec. 22, 2018, to March 21, 2019.

He has been charged with first-degree forcible rape, crimes against nature, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held in the custody of the Durham County Detention Facility without bond.
