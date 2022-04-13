murder

Police searching for man charged with murder after girlfriend was shot to death at apartment

HPD searching for man who shot and killed woman in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was charged with murder Wednesday after the mother of his child was shot to death earlier this week in northwest Houston, according to police.

Macieo White, 21, is accused in the murder of 22-year-old Shiakar Brantley at an apartment in the 7700 block of West Gulf Bank.

Upon arrival, officers said they found Brantley dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police Brantley and White, the father of her child, had gotten into a verbal altercation prior to the shooting. White drove off immediately after the shooting, according to police.

He remains on the loose.

Family members who were present at the time of the shooting said White and Brantley were in a relationship.

Officers obtained information on White's possible whereabouts which led them to his vehicle, but he was not found.

If you know any information on White's whereabouts, you are urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
