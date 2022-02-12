murder

Man charged with murder in shooting returns 2 days later to try to kill witness, police say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man charged with murder tried killing witness, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have arrested a man they believe killed another man on Sunday and then went back two days later to try to kill a witness to the murder.

Parys Burks-Henderson, 18, is charged with murder for the shooting death of 21-year-old Alexis Cantu, as well as attempted capital murder in the shooting of a 22-year-old. The male victim, who was shot multiple times as he slept, was a witness to the murder, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the murder occurred Sunday, Feb. 6, when Burks-Henderson broke into an apartment in the 1200 block of Redford Street in southeast Houston and shot Cantu to death in front of three witnesses. Burks-Henderson took off right after.

Two days later, on the morning of Feb. 8, police said he walked into an apartment at the same location and shot a witness.

Burks-Henderson was in court Friday night, where a judge denied bond and read the probable cause affidavit aloud.

"He walked into his apartment, walked back into his bedroom. A witness heard him say, 'I bet you won't run your mouth no more,' and then he heard the shots," she said.

Court records show Burks-Henderson was out of jail on a personal bond for criminal mischief while also completing a deferred adjudication for breaking into a home in January of 2021.

Police have not yet released a motive in the first deadly shooting.

Police said they believe Burks-Henderson planned to leave town, and records show his family sent him money for a bus ticket before his arrest.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbondswoman shotmurderdeadly shootingfatal shootingjudgeshootingwoman killedman shot
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Police solve 1964 rape, murder of 9-year-old; ID killer
Wanted woman accused of luring man to MS-13 gang members
'Dangerous' accused murder suspect fleeing to Mexico, officials say
Parents of Murdered Children search for answers at monthly meetings
TOP STORIES
2 people injured in small plane found at NW Harris Co. golf course
TX Family battles insurance company to cover father's cancer treatment
Threats made to school after 4 students attacked coach, officials say
Santa Fe HS shooting suspect recommitted to mental health facility
Ahead of UFC 271, Houston's Derrick Lewis celebrated for being clean
Houston rent rises by 23% but units are hard to come by
Innocent driver, passenger killed when driver ran light, HPD says
Show More
Family holds vigil for man killed by HPD officers on north side
2 teens accused of shooting 13-year-old in SW Houston, HPD says
Sugar Land switching to chlorine-only disinfected water on March 1
Love Gone Wrong? The search for Texas' most wanted female fugitive
Mother of man shot and killed by police accuses HPD of false charges
More TOP STORIES News