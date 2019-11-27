Man charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter in deadly DWI crash on Gulf Fwy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of driving while intoxicated has been charged in connection with a deadly crash on the Gulf Freeway.
Lupe Longoria, 27, was arrested following the early Saturday morning crash.
Tuesday, Longoria was also charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.
Houston police say two drivers were on the Gulf Freeway exchanging information after a fender bender.
Police say Longoria was reportedly speeding when he lost control and slammed his vehicle into two men who were talking to a wrecker driver, sending one of them flying into the HOV lane.
Police say one of the men died at the scene and the other one was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.
According to court documents, Longoria received a $100 bond.
Fernando Gonzalez was one of the two men killed. His family called the amount "ridiculous" in a statement sent to ABC13.
In addition, the Harris County district attorney's office sent ABC13 the following statement:
"Vehicular Crimes Division prosecutors and Houston Police are currently investigating this case. Until certain pieces of evidence are obtained and evaluated, this defendant remains charged only with DWI."
