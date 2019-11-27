Man charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter in deadly DWI crash on Gulf Fwy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of driving while intoxicated has been charged in connection with a deadly crash on the Gulf Freeway.

Lupe Longoria, 27, was arrested following the early Saturday morning crash.

Tuesday, Longoria was also charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

READ MORE: Man accused in deadly DWI crash on Gulf Fwy gets $100 bond

Houston police say two drivers were on the Gulf Freeway exchanging information after a fender bender.

Police say Longoria was reportedly speeding when he lost control and slammed his vehicle into two men who were talking to a wrecker driver, sending one of them flying into the HOV lane.

Police say one of the men died at the scene and the other one was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to court documents, Longoria received a $100 bond.

Fernando Gonzalez was one of the two men killed. His family called the amount "ridiculous" in a statement sent to ABC13.

In addition, the Harris County district attorney's office sent ABC13 the following statement:

"Vehicular Crimes Division prosecutors and Houston Police are currently investigating this case. Until certain pieces of evidence are obtained and evaluated, this defendant remains charged only with DWI."

The video above is from previous reporting.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashdrunk driving deathdrunk drivingman killeddui crashcrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Passengers trapped after buses crash into live power lines
Man convicted of Montrose murder released from prison
Man looking for good Samaritans who saved him from accident
Thieves tear hole in gun store after smash-and-grab robbery
4 simple ways to spot fake reviews for online products
License plate readers key in finding shooting suspects
Turkey Leg Hut allowed to operate at normal hours temporarily
Show More
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
Bus driver drank beer while picking up students, police say
Hospital mistakenly gives kidney transplant to wrong person
If your car is damaged by a pothole, will TxDOT pay?
High speed rail threatens eminent domain for rural landowners
More TOP STORIES News