Man charged with killing 16-year-old in north Houston

Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a 16-year-old girl.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are trying to track down a 22-year-old man who's charged with murder for the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl.

Lourdes Sandoval was shot in the head while walking in the street Wednesday night in north Houston, police say.

Police say Irbin Vargas, 22, is charged with her murder. There's a reward for information leading to his arrest.

The shooting happened at 89 Casa Grande Dr. and Merritt Lane shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police found Lourdes shot at least one time. She was taken to Houston Northwest Hospital, where she died.


Anyone with information about Vargas' whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
