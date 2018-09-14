Man charged with killing 16-year-old in north Houston

WANTED: This man, Irbin Vargas, 22, is now charged with the murder of a 16-year-old girl who was shot at 89 Casa Grande on Wednesday night. If you know Vargas' whereabouts, call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS for a reward up to $5K. #hounews pic.twitter.com/C3tYZBw7sT — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 14, 2018

Police are trying to track down a 22-year-old man who's charged with murder for the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl.Lourdes Sandoval was shot in the head while walking in the street Wednesday night in north Houston, police say.Police say Irbin Vargas, 22, is charged with her murder. There's a reward for information leading to his arrest.The shooting happened at 89 Casa Grande Dr. and Merritt Lane shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday.Police found Lourdes shot at least one time. She was taken to Houston Northwest Hospital, where she died.Anyone with information about Vargas' whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.