Man charged with capital murder in shooting death of 2-year-old in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A 23-year-old man has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 2-year-old Ivory West Jr, the Harris County Sheriff's office announced Thursday.

Cecil Lakey is accused of shooting Ivory, his father and a family friend at the Trailing Vine Place apartments on Trailing Vine Road off Aldine Westfield Road in 2019.



Deputies said Ivory's 38-year-old father and his friend were standing by the garage bay door, close to the parking lot when someone started shooting in the garage.

The father was shot nearly 10 times, according to deputies. The friend was shot once in the foot, and Ivory was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lakey is currently in jail facing a capital murder charge for a separate incident that took place on March 9, 2019.

SEE MORE:

Mom of 2-year-old killed by robbers in Spring breaks silence

'Why kill a 2-year-old?' Harris County Sheriff urging public to look out for 'dangerous' individuals
