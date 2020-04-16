Man charged with capital murder in shooting death of 2-year-old in Spring

A day of highs and lows, but I’m definitely happy to provide this update: @HCSOTexas investigators have filed capital murder charges on Cecil Lakey (23 yoa) in connection with the shooting death of Ivory West Jr (2 yoa). West, his father and a family friend were shot on the pic.twitter.com/Cer4zjrKqN — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 16, 2020

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A 23-year-old man has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 2-year-old Ivory West Jr, the Harris County Sheriff's office announced Thursday.Cecil Lakey is accused of shooting Ivory, his father and a family friend at the Trailing Vine Place apartments on Trailing Vine Road off Aldine Westfield Road in 2019.Deputies said Ivory's 38-year-old father and his friend were standing by the garage bay door, close to the parking lot when someone started shooting in the garage.The father was shot nearly 10 times, according to deputies. The friend was shot once in the foot, and Ivory was pronounced dead at the scene.Lakey is currently in jail facing a capital murder charge for a separate incident that took place on March 9, 2019.