HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A 54-year-old man has been charged with causing the deaths of two people in a horrific wrong-way car accident on the Grand Parkway last December.
Prosecutors say Charles Glaze faces two counts of manslaughter for causing the accident that killed Michael Brown and Linda Fuggiti.
Glaze's vehicle crossed from the westbound lanes of Highway 99, over the median and into oncoming traffic, striking at least four vehicles on Dec. 12.
The crash left twisted metal and shattered glass across all lanes of the Grand Parkway, near Kuykendahl.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office said five other people, including Glaze, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Glaze also has a criminal history, as he was charged in 2017 with aggravated kidnapping and assault out of Montgomery County.
Deputies say in that case, a 48-year-old woman visiting her son's grave at a Klein Memorial Cemetery in Tomball was assaulted with a taser. According to investigators, Charles Glaze also showed a gun before tying her with zip ties and a necktie. She escaped to a nearby fire department.
At the time of the crash, Glaze was wearing an ankle monitor.
Loved ones are remembering the victims killed in the crash.
Michael was known as a true pillar in his community. He was retired and kept an eye on the neighborhood.
"This neighborhood has experienced a great loss with his passing," said Troy Butler, Brown's friend.
Michael, his wife Charlotte, and sister were inside of his HHR during the crash.
Michael died. His wife and sister were rushed to the hospital.
"Charlotte was in the back seat and suffered a broken collarbone," said Butler.
Fuggiti's sister-in-law says Linda was outstanding in every respect. She was in administration for a medical supply company and planned to retire soon.
Her loss and the loss of Michael are felt across the community.
"As the years went on it became more of a family relationship, than just a 'Howdy, neighbor' in passing," said Butler, discussing Brown.
