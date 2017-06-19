NEWS

Cemetery assault suspect in custody in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office held a news conference and released details of the assault and an attempted kidnapping that took place at a cemetery.

By
TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --
It's a peaceful place, not where someone would expect an attack. "It's very concerning. I don't hear much about things like that going on around here," said a resident nearby.

Officials say the suspect connected to the assault and attempted kidnapping of a woman at a local cemetery has been arrested.


On Friday, a 48-year-old woman visiting her son's grave at a Klein Memorial Cemetery in Tomball was assaulted with a taser. The man also showed a gun before tying her with zip ties and a neck tie. She escaped to a nearby fire department.

Lt. Scott Spencer with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said, "From what we learned from the victim we believe the suspect became tired. The victim continued to fight and wasn't going willingly. The suspect had to carry the victim a long way from the scene and became fatigued with her fighting we believe just gave up."

After putting out a description of a red truck and possible name of "Bart", another woman came forward saying on Mother's Day at a Harris County Klein Cemetery, a man matching the description chatted with her. She felt uneasy so she got his license plate number.

Mark Klein, Owner & President of Klein Funeral Homes and Memorial Parks said they are glad the woman is ok. They have upgraded security and said, "We currently have live video cameras at two of our four cemeteries and are currently in the process of adding cameras at the other two. Also over the last year we have been replacing the fencing at all of our cemetery locations to help with security and we have flood lights at the front of all of our cemeteries."

Klein Funeral Homes is also urging families visiting burial sites to go in groups and not alone. One man who lives near the attack site said, "You have to be real careful of your surroundings nowadays. It's sad."

