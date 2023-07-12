WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man charged for allegedly shooting 18-year-old brother while playing with gun, Houston police say

KTRK logo
Wednesday, July 12, 2023 1:05PM
Man accused of shooting 18-year-old brother while playing with pistol
EMBED <>More Videos

The 21-year-old is accused of being intoxicated and is now being charged with aggravated assault.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old man is in custody after police say he shot his younger brother while playing in southwest Houston.

It happened at about midnight in the 11600 block of West Bellfort Avenue near Kirkwood Road.

Police said they were outside when the older brother was playing with a pistol. That's when the gun went off, hitting his 18-year-old brother in the shin.

The younger brother is expected to be OK.

The shooter is accused of having been intoxicated and is now being charged with aggravated assault.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW