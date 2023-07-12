The 21-year-old is accused of being intoxicated and is now being charged with aggravated assault.

Man charged for allegedly shooting 18-year-old brother while playing with gun, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old man is in custody after police say he shot his younger brother while playing in southwest Houston.

It happened at about midnight in the 11600 block of West Bellfort Avenue near Kirkwood Road.

Police said they were outside when the older brother was playing with a pistol. That's when the gun went off, hitting his 18-year-old brother in the shin.

The younger brother is expected to be OK.

The shooter is accused of having been intoxicated and is now being charged with aggravated assault.