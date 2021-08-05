surveillance video

Man beaten by suspect during Sharpstown-area robbery after leaving bank, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Man beaten during Sharpstown-area robbery, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was beaten during a robbery caught on video, but police believe the suspect likely didn't get away with what he was looking for.

Houston police released surveillance video of the July 23 attack in the Sharpstown area. You can see the footage in the video player above.

Around 1:15 p.m., police say the victim had just returned to his house in the 1200 block of Stroud Drive and parked in the driveway. When he got out of his car, the victim said he was suddenly approached by the suspect.

The suspect then forcibly grabbed the victim by the shirt. Police say he then punched him in the face numerous times, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

When the victim fell, the man began kicking him before he reached into the victim's pockets and took his driver's license and a deposit slip, the only items he had on his person.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a white Nissan SUV.

The victim told police he had just been to the bank and believes the suspect must have followed him home, looking for cash.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 20 to 25 years old with a medium build. He was seen on surveillance video wearing a black pullover, gray shorts with black leggings, white shoes and orange gloves.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentrobberybeatingcaught on videosurveillancecrime stopperssurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO
Man posing as FedEx delivery driver robs pharmacy at gunpoint
Woman and dog dragged during robbery in Heights area
2 suspects wanted in theft of beer and threat against store clerk
Video shows 3 women kidnap baby from north Texas motel
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News