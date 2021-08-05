HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was beaten during a robbery caught on video, but police believe the suspect likely didn't get away with what he was looking for.
Houston police released surveillance video of the July 23 attack in the Sharpstown area. You can see the footage in the video player above.
Around 1:15 p.m., police say the victim had just returned to his house in the 1200 block of Stroud Drive and parked in the driveway. When he got out of his car, the victim said he was suddenly approached by the suspect.
The suspect then forcibly grabbed the victim by the shirt. Police say he then punched him in the face numerous times, causing the victim to fall to the ground.
When the victim fell, the man began kicking him before he reached into the victim's pockets and took his driver's license and a deposit slip, the only items he had on his person.
Police say the suspect fled the scene in a white Nissan SUV.
The victim told police he had just been to the bank and believes the suspect must have followed him home, looking for cash.
The suspect is described as a Black male, 20 to 25 years old with a medium build. He was seen on surveillance video wearing a black pullover, gray shorts with black leggings, white shoes and orange gloves.
Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
Man beaten by suspect during Sharpstown-area robbery after leaving bank, HPD says
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News