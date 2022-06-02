4 people killed in 7 shootings in Houston area overnight, police say

Westside officers are at a shooting scene 13100 Richmond. Adult male victim transported to the hospital. Shooter fled the location but is known. 202 pic.twitter.com/WznjZ6FEvp — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 2, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- HPD's SWAT team arrived to an active scene at a southwest Houston apartment complex after police said a fight between two men led one to shoot and kill the other.The shooter barricaded himself inside one of the apartments on Country Creek near Deering Thursday morning, according to police.This is one of four homicides in the area overnight, two of which happened within the city of Houston.In southeast Houston, police said a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head at an apartment complex. It happened Thursday at about 12:20 a.m. on Jarmese and Coffee, according to police.The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police said they do not believe the gunshot was self-inflicted.A father is also at a hospital in critical condition after an argument with his wife led to his adult son shooting the man, according to police.The shooting happened Wednesday at about 8:28 p.m. on Richmond near Misty Park Drive in southwest Houston.Police said the 24-year-old son remains on the loose.In north Houston, police said they found the body of what is believed to be a man with a gunshot wound.It happened at about 9:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of North Freeway near Riggs.Police are looking for surveillance after they said a passerby saw a man fire a shot and leave the scene.If you know any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Houston Police Department.On Tuesday, the city gave an update on the One Safe Houston program, a $45 million initiative to help with the rise in crime.City leaders said the program is working, attributing to the 3% decrease in the homicide rate over the same time last year. The statistic, though, translates to only five less homicides."Those numbers have been trending in the right direction. And not just on homicides, but almost in all other categories. I'm not here at all to say that it's a mission accomplished, not saying that at all. What I am here to say, and what I want to assure Houstonians is that with the initiative, the One Safe Houston plan that we put in place," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.While the homicide rate has slightly gone down compared to 2021, HPD records reveal staffing issues are causing response times to take longer than they should.Part of the One Safe Houston initiative allocates money for 125 officers to be paid overtime to work the streets in hot spots throughout the community. The department said that number ebbs and flows as staffing is also making that goal tough to meet.Executive assistant Chief Matt Slinkard said officers are tired and sometimes having to work these additional hours is difficult.While the city is working towards being safer, nights like these with several homicides and shootings is a clear reminder we are not where we would like to be yet.