Barricaded man sets house on fire during east Harris Co. SWAT standoff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A SWAT standoff in east Harris County ended Saturday morning when the suspect's house went up in flames and burned to the ground, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies.

The standoff started Friday night when deputies say the armed suspect assaulted his sister.



Deputies said they came under fire when they arrived to the 6800 block of FM 1942. No deputies were injured.

The man barricaded himself in the house and it later erupted in flames, according to Harris County Sheriff's Lieutenant Robert Schields.

Deputies said it is believed he died in the fire, but a body wasn't yet recovered.

Schields also said they had a separate encounter with the suspect on July 10 involving a terrorist threat call where deputies recovered some weapons.

The man was confined to a mental health unit for several days after that incident before he was released, Schields said.
