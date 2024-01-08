Man wanted for acting as hotel employee in attempt to rob woman inside room, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a man accused of attempting to rob a woman in a hotel room in southwest Houston.

The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 at a hotel in the 2300 block of Southwest Freeway, where the woman was staying.

She told police that a man, who acted like a hotel employee, approached her and said he needed to check her Wi-Fi.

Once in her room, the suspect took out a handgun and demanded money from the woman.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene after realizing that the woman didn't have any money.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a large build, wearing blue jeans and white shoes.

If you have any information related to this investigation, authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.