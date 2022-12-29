Man turns himself in after fleeing scene of deadly shooting outside convenience store, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police arrested a man they say shot and killed a man outside of a northeast side convenience store on Dec. 23.

On Friday, officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting call in a parking lot at 4131 Bennington St. When they arrived, they found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said the suspect fled the scene.

After reviewing the surveillance video as part of the investigation, HPD officers learned two men got into an altercation. That is when they identified 37-year-old Terrance Jermaine Nash as the suspect who shot the 34-year-old victim.

On Wednesday, Nash brought himself to authorities at the Harris County Jail and was charged with murder in the 248th State District Court.