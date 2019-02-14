Man arrested in violent robbery and sexual assault of Sam Houston State student

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) --
Police have arrested a suspect in the violent robbery and sexual assault of a Sam Houston State University student earlier this month in Huntsville.

Degerrick Deon Sandles has been charged with aggravated sexual robbery, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, which are all first degree felonies.

Sandles is also charged with forgery of a financial instrument, a third degree felony, and possession of marijuana, a "B"misdemeanor.

Sandles allegedly forced his way into the student's off-campus apartment on Super Bowl Sunday, held her at gunpoint, robbed her of what money she had and then sexually assaulted her.

He also forced her to drive to several ATMs and withdraw more cash, authorities say.

"He told her he'd kill her if she tried to get away, if she called police, and said he knows where she lives," said Huntsville PD Det. Everett Harrell.

A sketch and evidence at the scene helped police find Sandles on Tuesday night.

During his arrest, officers found marijuana and counterfeit money.

Sandles is being held at the Walker County Jail on a bond totaling $604,000.

