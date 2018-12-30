Man arrested for attempting to steal 70-foot yacht

A wild chase in California came to an end after a man attempted to steal a 70-foot yacht.A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with DUI, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer, grant theft and felony vandalism.In a video, the man was spotted trying to steal the boat after jumping on board."Back up, back up! Go that way. Spin it around. Get out of there! Watch out, get out of there!" One person is heard shouting as the yacht veered toward docked vessels.The yacht reportedly collided with multiple boats and damaged a dock.