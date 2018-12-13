Man arrested after stealing 5 bikes from donation program

Man arrested after stealing 5 bikes from Blue Santa donation program in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Police have arrested the real-life Grinch who is accused of stealing five bikes from O'Neals Sports Bar and Grill.

Christian Cortina, 22, was arrested and charged with theft after someone saw a photo of his vehicle and called police.

The five bicycles, which were intended for donation to the Baytown Blue Santa Program, were stolen from the restaurant's front lobby.

According to the restaurant's owner, the thief backed up a truck to the front doors and loaded up the bikes before taking off.

A staff member managed to snap a photo of the truck before it drove off and investigators used that to help them identify the suspect. Police were able to recover two of the stolen bicycles.

The Freeport police chief and Academy Sports and Outdoors donated several bikes to the Blue Santa Program after hearing about the theft.
