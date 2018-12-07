Baytown Grinch steals 5 bikes from Blue Santa donation program

Baytown Police looking for man in reference to a thief leaving with 5 bicycles.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Baytown police responded to O'Neals Sports Bar and Grill in reference to a theft.

Five bicycles, which were intended for donation to the Baytown Blue Santa program, were stolen.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male, 5'3", approximately 190 lbs. with black hair. He was driving a light/dark gray, 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck.

The five bicycles are described as follows: four small pink Huffy bicycles and one small pink Dynacraft bicycle.

The Baytown Blue Santa program has been in existence for over 25 years and has assisted thousands of families who might not have been able to give their children gifts during the holiday season.

The Baytown Blue Santa program relies heavily on donations and O'Neals, for the past two years, has been an integral part of the program's success.

Anyone who has information on this or any other crime is asked to call the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS, submit anonymous tips online at the Baytown Police Department website, or text keyword BAYTOWN plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES). Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 cash and you will remain anonymous.
