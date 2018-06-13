Man arrested after drugs found growing inside Katy home.

Katy man arrested after drugs, including marijuana and peyote, found growing inside home

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
A Katy man is charged with growing some unusual and illegal crops at his home, including marijuana and peyote.

Deputies with the Precinct Five Constable's Office say they confiscated more than four pounds of peyote cactus in six pots on Monday, along with two jars of the drug.

Investigators discovered the drugs in 31-year-old Alex Noorian's home in Williamsburg Colony after responding to a disturbance call.

Peyote is a class one hallucinogen on the same level as LSD and PCP. It's considered to be a psychedelic drug and is illegal to use, grow or sell.
It wasn't the only strange substance they uncovered.

Deputies also found illegal mushrooms, THC wax and 35 marijuana plants. THC is the active ingredient in marijuana.

Noorian was arrested on felony charges of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
