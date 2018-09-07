Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to children at NW Houston pool

A man is accused of exposing himself to children at a pool.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to children at a pool in northwest Houston.

Martin Hood, 59, is charged with indecent exposure.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies said that Hood exposed himself at the Bear Creek Fairway community pool on Aug. 13.

A lifeguard reportedly spotted Hood in the act and immediately ordered the children to get out of the water.

Hood then left the pool and drove away in an unknown vehicle.

After an investigation, authorities identified Hood and arrested him on Sept. 5.
