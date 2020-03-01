Teen leads investigators to alleged rapist who paid for sex in the park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Constables arrested a 30-year-old man who reportedly gave a teenage girl money in exchange for sex.

Precinct One's Human Trafficking investigators were interviewing the 13-year-old on Friday after she told them Nathaniel Charles paid her to meet up with him and have sex at a park in the 500 block of Greens Road.



During the interview, the teen ironically received a message on social media from the alleged rapist, where he asked her to have sex with him again in the same location, under the same conditions.

The teen, alongside investigators, led Charles to the park where he was then arrested.

Charles will face felony charges of online solicitation of a minor and aggravated sexual assault of a child.
