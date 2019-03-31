Man accused of stealing bras from bedroom during open house, police say

According to KSTU, the man was a client who entered the home with an agent for a typical open house showing.
In the home surveillance video, viewers can see the man walk out of the camera's view to take a look at one of the bedrooms.
When he's seen again, officers say you can notice a visible bulge by his stomach and it looks like he just stuffed something underneath his shirt.
Officer Haobsch of the San Mateo police department says the man stole 5 bras and those are the only items he left with.
Authorities are asking for help in identifying the man they say is approximately a 5'4 Asian man.