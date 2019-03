Man accused of stealing bras from bedroom during open house, police say

EMBED >More News Videos Efrain Gutierrez appears in probable cause court, accused of stealing more than $10,000 in ladies underwear

SAN MATEO, California -- Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole expensive bras from a home in California.According to KSTU , the man was a client who entered the home with an agent for a typical open house showing.In the home surveillance video, viewers can see the man walk out of the camera's view to take a look at one of the bedrooms.When he's seen again, officers say you can notice a visible bulge by his stomach and it looks like he just stuffed something underneath his shirt.Officer Haobsch of the San Mateo police department says the man stole 5 bras and those are the only items he left with.Authorities are asking for help in identifying the man they say is approximately a 5'4 Asian man.