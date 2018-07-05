Police say a man stole more than $10,000 worth of merchandise from Deerbrook Mall, including 612 pairs of women's underwear.Efrain Gutierrez, 38 is charged with aggregate theft.A loss prevention officer at the Victoria's Secret store reportedly spotted him swipe 61 pairs of panties off a display table, put them in a bag and walk out the door.Gutierrez was then connected to a string of other thefts at the Victoria's Secret and other stores in the mall since April. His bond was set at $15,000.