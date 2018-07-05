Man accused of stealing 612 pairs of panties from Victoria's Secret in Deerbrook Mall

Efrain Gutierrez appears in probable cause court, accused of stealing more than $10,000 in ladies underwear (KTRK)

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a man stole more than $10,000 worth of merchandise from Deerbrook Mall, including 612 pairs of women's underwear.

Efrain Gutierrez, 38 is charged with aggregate theft.

A loss prevention officer at the Victoria's Secret store reportedly spotted him swipe 61 pairs of panties off a display table, put them in a bag and walk out the door.

Gutierrez was then connected to a string of other thefts at the Victoria's Secret and other stores in the mall since April. His bond was set at $15,000.
