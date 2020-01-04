Man accused of killing fiancee days after proposing: Family says

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies are searching for surveillance video after a woman was shot and killed in her apartment complex around midnight on Saturday.

According to police, the woman was shot by her fiancé on Holly View Drive in northwest Harris County.

Witnesses say they saw a man allegedly shoot her in the parking lot after an argument.

A witness saw the confrontation and ran to help her, when the alleged gunman starting firing at him as well.

"We need answers. Why did it come to this? How did it come to this? She has kids," said the victim's sister.

The woman's family say the suspect proposed on New Years Eve after the couple dated for three months.

Police have not identified the victim or suspect.

