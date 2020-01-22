Man accused of stabbing boss to death because he was pro-Trump

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida -- A Florida man is accused of murdering his pro-Trump boss on a construction site where they worked on Monday.

WKMG reports that 28-year-old Mason Toney is in custody after allegedly stabbing his boss, 28-year-old William Knight, who was a big supporter of President Donald Trump.

Orange County deputies say they found Knight dead with a brand new American flag draped over the side of his body.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the murder appears to be related to a political dispute between the two men.

The preliminary report determined the murder weapon was a trowel, a common tool used for brick laying.

Police say there were a number of witnesses to the crime at a construction site.

The suspect left the scene in a white pick-up truck.

He was taken into custody after crashing it in a brief pursuit in Brevard County.

He is currently being held in Orange County without bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
murderpoliticsu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
2020 Houston Sports Awards brings out most notable stars
JJ Watt to host 'Saturday Night Live' night before Super Bowl
ABC13 Evening News for January 21, 2020
School that housed Harvey victims finalist for new locker room
Trump impeachment trial: McConnell abruptly backs off proposed rules
Neighbors in "cancer cluster" looking for answers
Show More
How Texas couple erased more than $100K in debt in 2 years
Man charged in bizarre witchcraft, sex crime murder on trial
Moms robbed shortly after dropping kids off at bus stop
8 masked men hold people at gunpoint inside restaurant
1 dead in three-car crash near Lone Star Community College
More TOP STORIES News