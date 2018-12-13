The man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old is now back behind bars after an alleged second victim came forward.On Dec. 7, Buford Lloyd Crowell Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography.La Porte police believe Crowell may have abused several children over the past 20 years.According to court documents, investigators found hundreds of nude photographs of young girls when they searched Crowell's home. Investigators also said he collected "trophies" after his alleged assaults.Sarah, the mother of one of Crowell's alleged victims, told ABC13 that she thought he was just a friendly neighbor."He's sick, he's sick," said Sarah. "After realizing that he was being nice to them, I should have stepped away because it wasn't right."After the arrest of Crowell, authorities say they were contacted by another alleged victim.Court records show that the victim accused Crowell of repeatedly assaulting her at the La Porte Masonic Lodge more than 20 years ago."She's an adult now. She was 13 years old when it occurred, so this has been going on for a long time," La Porte police Sgt. Bennie Boles said.Sarah says she wants anyone with evidence against Crowell to help her make sure is most recent arrest is his last."Come forward. If he did anything to you, come forward," Sarah pleaded. "It doesn't have to happen to anyone else."